Litigation

In a major victory for public health, the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts struck down the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) directives that led to the cancellation of research grants based on sweeping, politically driven criteria. The court ruled that NIH’s actions targeting research involving disfavored topics and populations were unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious, and therefore void. The court reversed the grant terminations at issue in the case, stating that the government must immediately make the funds available.

